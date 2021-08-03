Cancel
Connolly urges Dems to back up Biden on evictions

WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service)– Fearing a wave of evictions following the expiration over the weekend of a federal moratorium, some Democrats on Tuesday said the Legislature should consider a new state ban on evictions as the Delta variant fuels a resurgence of COVID-19. Rep. Mike Connolly, a Cambridge Democrat and leading proponent of the state’s initial eviction moratorium, said he feels “frustration” as he’s watched leaders at the federal level “pointing the finger at one another,” but doing nothing to stop the expiration of the moratorium. And housing advocates said the expiration of the moratorium makes it more important than ever to protect tenants by passing bills like the “HOMES Act,” which would prevent an eviction from becoming a permanent black mark on an individual’s housing record.

