The famous sportscar is 60 years old in 2021 and we decided to mark the occasion with a track test and a look back at the highs and lows of the E-type in motorsport. Thanks to historic ace and Jaguar expert Gary Pearson, Autosport’s resident racer Ben Anderson got to try two special E-types at Brands Hatch, one with period racing history and another, faster Semi-Lightweight version with 380bhp that kept him on his toes.