As the Steelers kick off their 2021 training camp, the Post-Gazette will give you a quick breakdown of some new faces donning the black and gold:. Scouting report: If you somehow slept through Alabama’s national title run and the entire draft process in which Harris was a Steelers target pretty much from the beginning, there’s a lot to be excited about. He runs with a physical style, which is right in line with the Steelers’ goal of making their ground game nastier. And he’s a threat in the passing game. Some have compared him to Le’Veon Bell, though that might be asking a lot. The versatility is the important part in this offense, and he has more of that than anyone the Steelers have deployed since Bell, at the very least.