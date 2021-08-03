Baker Mayfield has a tough day while Jadeveon Clowney and the defense shine: Walkoff thoughts from Browns training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns practiced for the sixth time in training camp on Tuesday and, for the first time, the pads went on. They went red-zone heavy in most of their team drills and quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense had their struggles during the practice. Of course, if the offense struggles, it means the defense played well, so it’s not all bad.www.cleveland.com
