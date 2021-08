Texarkana Regional Airport may offer air service to Houston's George Bush International Airport via a United Airlines partner, thanks to an $884,722 grant, an official said. "Houston, Texas is a top destination for travelers within our market, so we are thrilled that this new nonstop service will provide more travel options to take our passengers where they want to go. We hope this will also help companies based in Houston to see Texarkana as a place to expand," Paul Mehrlich, executive director for the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority, said in a press release.