What's Coming to Hulu in August!

By Jim Donnelly
abc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what's new on Hulu? Want to know what's coming to Hulu in August? See what's on Hulu all month long right here! We've got you covered with a complete list of shows, movies, specials and more including the Hulu Original Nine Perfect Strangers premiering Wednesday, August 18. The story takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. Another Hulu Original premiere at the end of the month on Tuesday, August 31. From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. There so much more coming to Hulu in August including Vacation Friends, Homeroom, Reservation Dogs and 9/11: One Day in America. See the full list of what's coming to Hulu in August below!

abc.com

Comments / 0

