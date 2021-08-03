Three things to know about the long-term side effects of COVID vaccines

The COVID-19 pandemic has potentially made a lifelong impact on children aged five and under according to a new study published in the Journal of Pediatric Health Care. Experiencing adverse events, including disease outbreaks, civil conflict natural disasters and food scarcity before age five years is associated with long-lasting negative impacts on health, education and relationships, young children are highly vulnerable and will need to be monitored for developmental and behavior health issues and supported throughout their lives. A potential delay of 2-4 years may be observed between the initial presentation of symptomatic experiences and the development of a mental health disorder, meaning that while we may be seeing some of the initial effects of the pandemic, we will continue to see more over the next 2-4 years.