In just a few short weeks you will be sending your kids off to start a new school year and the next thing you need to check off of their list: lunch boxes and bags! Since the start of the pandemic, kids have gotten into the habit of having homemade lunches and snacks while doing remote learning. Now that school will be in-person, many kids are going to want to continue to have homemade lunches, which means you need to look into a good lunch box. Luckily, there are lunch boxes and bags that are perfect for NYC kids!