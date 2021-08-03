Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olmsted County, MN

Face Mask Mandate For Olmsted County Government Buildings

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has decided to implement another face mask mandate in response to the growing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, all employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in Olmsted County government buildings. The mandate follows the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Olmsted County Public Health due to a determination that community transmission of the virus has reached the threshold for being rated as substantial. Almost 50 Minnesota counties are now reporting substantial or high community transmission rates.

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Olmsted County, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Government Buildings#Minnesota State#Target#Minnesotans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

List of Rochester Places Where Masks Are Required or Recommended

What businesses and organizations in Rochester, Minnesota are requiring face masks again?. Remember when we all had to wear masks for about a year? We all complained at first that it was such a nuisance but I actually got used to it and didn't mind it. 😷 It was a weird feeling though when I went to HyVee and walked around the store for the first time without a mask on my face. It was odd and nice all at the same time.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester’s Official Start Was 163 Years Ago

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is now 163 years old. Rochester was officially incorporated on August 5th, 1858, approximately four years after George Head and Thomas Simpson both staked claims for parcels of land along the Zumbro River in what is now downtown Rochester. It was Head, who built what started as a log cabin that became a way station for travelers on the Dubuque Trail stagecoach line, who named the new city after his hometown in New York.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester City Council Modifies Seasonal Parking Ordinance

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - After hearing widespread criticism of a seasonal parking ordinance that was adopted in 2019, the Rochester City Council has acted. The ordinance restricted parking to only one side of the street on an odd-even basis between October 1st and May 1st. At its Monday meeting, the city council agreed to shorten the time period by two months. It will now be in effect from Nov 1st to April 1st.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester Company Fined For Violating Environmental Regulations

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester company recently paid a state fine for several environmental violations. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency discovered Kerry Biofunctional Ingredients located along 7th St NW “violated several state environmental regulations, including illegal discharges into area wetlands and failing to obtain or renew required permits.”
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Controversial Rochester Housing Project Moves Forward

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A proposed housing project in Rochester’s Folwell School neighborhood took another step forward Monday. The City Council gave its final approval to a zone change needed for the project, known as Legacy on Fourteenth. It was strongly opposed by numerous neighbors. It consists of...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

University Of Minnesota Brings Back Face Mask Requirement

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Due to the growing spread of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the University of Minnesota is bringing back its mask mandate, effective Tuesday. According to the school’s president, all students, staff, faculty, contractors, and visitors to U of M campuses, offices, and facilities,...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Drones Will Measure Urban Heat Island Effect in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester residents are being told they'll likely spot drones flying over the city this week. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has chosen Rochester to participate in a drone program with a series of demonstration flights this summer aimed at identifying urban heat islands and measuring temperatures in various parts of Rochester. Part of the pilot project will be identifying environmental justice areas of concern where the heat absorbed by buildings and roads can create pockets of higher temperatures in more urbanized parts of the community.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester Police Find Gun In Hotel Room After Standoff Ended

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police say a gun was found in a motel room where a standoff took place Monday. Officers were called to the Extended Stay America Motel on Woodlake Drive SE around 3:00 pm Monday by the manager. Officers were told a woman was heard screaming in the room and at one point she yelled “You don't have to point that gun at my face.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

WATCH: 16-Year Old MN Driver Gets Cited After Flying Past Officer

The driver was cited for failure to exercise the Ted Foss Move Over Law. The older I get the more I realize how young and immature I was when I got my driver's license. I was 16 and felt on top of the world -- I'd just completed Driver's Education and was entering a new season of adult privilege and responsibility. The world was my oyster, and I could now drive wherever I wanted to (as long as I could afford to pay for gas). While I was thrilled to be cruising town in a Buick Regal as old as I was, I can only imagine what my parents were thinking and feeling. I look at 16-year olds behind the wheel now and think, "Good grief, they're just babies! They're not old enough to be behind the wheel yet!"
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Unemployment Rate in Rochester Moved Higher in June

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors contributed to an increase in the unemployment rate for the Rochester area last month. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the jobless rate for Olmsted County rose 7-tenths of a percentage point from May to 3.7 percent in June. That's down from the 8.6 percent rate a year ago as the impact of the pandemic shut down was causing hundreds of thousands of layoffs in Minnesota and elsewhere. It's also 8-tenths of a percentage point above the rate from June 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy