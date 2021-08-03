Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Garth Brooks plans to play Arrowhead, reassessing remainder of stadium tour amid COVID-19 spike

By AP Wire
fox4kc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Lincoln, MO
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Health
City
Charlotte, TN
Kansas City, MO
Health
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Health
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead#The Stadium Tour#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought, forecasters say

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy