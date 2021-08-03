Cancel
New York City, NY

The Must-Have Accessory at This Year’s Met Gala? A Vaccine

By Brenna Ehrlich
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
The Met Gala is back at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art this fall, but attendees won’t be allowed in without a vaccine.

“Currently, all attendees at the Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed,” a spokesperson for the annual event told the Daily Beast . The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and it will be hosted by Billie Eilish , Naomi Osaka , Amanda Gorman , and Timothée Chalamet , along with honorary chairs Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

The news comes close on the heels of New York City’s decision to require vaccines for all indoor activities, including concerts.

The last Met Gala was held in 2019 ; the theme was “Camp” and Lady Gaga , Harry Styles , Anna Wintour, and Serena Williams co-chaired the event, which was attended by big-name guests like Celine Dion , Katy Perry , Kanye West , Frank Ocean , Cardi B , and more.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

