Ocean County Health officials investigating Covid outbreak following ‘Teen Nights’ in Beach Haven

We are not out of the woods yet, when it comes to this 100-year pandemic. Covid19 has threatened our lives now for far too long. According to the new Centers for Disease Control guidelines, even if you are vaccinated they caution you to continue to wear a mask indoors. Coronavirus cases are spiking. This is true nationally and especially here in New Jersey. The only county in the state that has the highest Covid19 “community spread” is Monmouth County.