MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday afternoon that all county employees must show proof of COVID vaccination or submit to weekly testing starting August 16. “We all know that getting vaccinated is the single best step that any of us can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones to reduce the spread of the virus. Truly, it is the path forward,” she said. “And this policy that we are announcing today will help ensure we are doing our part to maintain a safe, healthy workplace and that county employees are doing our part to prevent the...