quick headline

Now it can be told: Austin is related to the Quartermaines! Are you pleased about this? “Oh, 100 percent. He’s looking for a place in the world and acceptance from a family. That’s something that I think everyone can relate to. He wants to know where he fits in. He has always felt marginalized and the dialogue was, ‘I always wanted to know what it was like to grow up in a home like this.’ I don’t know how they’re going to edit it, but I will say that when we shot it, it was one of my favorite moments as an actor, ever.” Can you articulate why? “Because it’s incredibly human for a person to still be searching for meaning in their life; even if they are of a certain age or have accomplished certain things in their lives, they can still be looking for meaningful connection in their life.” You just had your first Austin scenes opposite Steve Burton (Steve). What does Austin make of him? “I think Austin is motivated to have a relationship with him and is trying to figure out whether or not that’s possible. But just by virtue of birthright, it’s already charged.” That seems pretty consistent across the board — he’s sizing up the Quartermaines, and they’re sizing up him. Is that fair to say? “100 percent. I think Leslie [Charleson, Monica] is trying to figure out what Monica’s take on this guy is and I think it’s interesting because it seems to shift from show to show and from scene to scene, which is good. The show is smart.”