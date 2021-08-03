quick headline

Cancel
IndieWire

‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Mike Richards in Negotiations to Become New Permanent Host — Report

Since long-time “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away last November, many have wondered who would be taking the reins as permanent host. Several different guests have assumed hosting duties over the last several months, including controversial choices like Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Ken Jennings, whose past ableist tweets resurfaced when his temporary gig was announced. In news exclusive to Variety, the show’s executive producer Mike Richards is considered the frontrunner to take over the job permanently. Richards joined the show last year as EP and, per the report, impressed producing studio, Sony Pictures, with his knowledge of the game and on-air...
Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Drops New Beach Pic Following Recent Pregnancy Announcement

Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham just posted an awesome new beach picture following her recent pregnancy announcement. The actress played Special Agent Ellie Bishop on NCIS before leaving last year, shocking fans. To this date, Wickersham has not announced any particular reason why she left the hit drama. But now, she’s growing her family and exploring a new future.
Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.
Fans React to Summer Walker Previewing Upcoming New Music

Summer Walker took to Instagram to give fans a preview of what’s to come. “Comment 💔 if you ready to smoke cry & sing lol,” she captioned the video. The song is presumed to be featured on the singer’s upcoming album which has been teased relentlessly for months with studio photo ops.
How to Stream Lollapalooza 2021 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Lollapalooza is officially heading back (in person!) to Chicago's Grant Park this weekend, with Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator headlining the 2021 event held July 29 to Aug. 1.
Reba recovers from COVID after being fully vaccinated

Reba McEntire has fully recovered from COVID after contracting it while being fully vaccinated. The multi-faceted country superstar shared the news during an at home TikTok livestream (after going viral on the platform when her 2001 hit “I’m A Survivor” became a trend) earlier this week while providing words of encouragement.
Ginger Zee shares tragic story - with a warning

Ginger Zee takes her job as the chief meteorologist for Good Morning America very seriously, often going to great lengths to fearlessly report on the changing Earth. On Thursday, the journalist shared another important safety lesson with her fans and followers by showing how it could affect someone with an example that hit close to home.
Quavo Says He Pays His Assistant $5K A Day

Quavo, 1/3 of Grammy-nominated rap group, The Migos, shared that he pays his assistant $5,000 a day. The Huncho posted a quick pic of him and his assistant, seen holding his umbrella with the caption, “5k a Day My Asst. A Millionaire!”. Joshua Washington, Quavo’s assistant, posted a video with...
Quick Take With Roger Howarth

Now it can be told: Austin is related to the Quartermaines! Are you pleased about this? “Oh, 100 percent. He’s looking for a place in the world and acceptance from a family. That’s something that I think everyone can relate to. He wants to know where he fits in. He has always felt marginalized and the dialogue was, ‘I always wanted to know what it was like to grow up in a home like this.’ I don’t know how they’re going to edit it, but I will say that when we shot it, it was one of my favorite moments as an actor, ever.” Can you articulate why? “Because it’s incredibly human for a person to still be searching for meaning in their life; even if they are of a certain age or have accomplished certain things in their lives, they can still be looking for meaningful connection in their life.” You just had your first Austin scenes opposite Steve Burton (Steve). What does Austin make of him? “I think Austin is motivated to have a relationship with him and is trying to figure out whether or not that’s possible. But just by virtue of birthright, it’s already charged.” That seems pretty consistent across the board — he’s sizing up the Quartermaines, and they’re sizing up him. Is that fair to say? “100 percent. I think Leslie [Charleson, Monica] is trying to figure out what Monica’s take on this guy is and I think it’s interesting because it seems to shift from show to show and from scene to scene, which is good. The show is smart.”

