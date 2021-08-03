quick headline

View more in
TV & Videos
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
TV & Videos|Posted byIndieWire
‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Mike Richards in Negotiations to Become New Permanent Host — Report
Since long-time “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away last November, many have wondered who would be taking the reins as permanent host. Several different guests have assumed hosting duties over the last several months, including controversial choices like Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Ken Jennings, whose past ableist tweets resurfaced when his temporary gig was announced. In news exclusive to Variety, the show’s executive producer Mike Richards is considered the frontrunner to take over the job permanently. Richards joined the show last year as EP and, per the report, impressed producing studio, Sony Pictures, with his knowledge of the game and on-air...
Celebrities|Popculture
Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82
One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Music|Posted byAmomama
Emmanuel Lewis AKA Webster from 'Webster' Looks Unrecognizable Dancing to His Favorite Group in New Videos
American actor Emmanuel Lewis showed his love for his favorite hip-hop group Goodie Mob in videos he shared on Instagram, showing as he grooved to their songs during a concert. Emmanuel Lewis is best known for portraying the character Webster in the 1980s television sitcom "Webster." Before nabbing the role,...
TV & Videos|TODAY.com
'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans
“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
Beauty & Fashion|Hello Magazine
Shania Twain wows in black maxi dress as she embraces nature in striking photo
Shania Twain often wears flamboyant outfits on stage and always has fun with fashion. However, in her latest social media photo, the Canadian country singer looked stylish in a simple black maxi dress as she opted for a more demure look. The photo in question had been taken when Shania...
Celebrities|Posted byextratv
Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed
In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
Celebrities|Hello Magazine
Dylan Dreyer announces exciting news as she thanks fans for their support
Dylan Dreyer has a busy time ahead of her as she prepares to welcome her third child. The Today star is showing no signs of slowing down either, as she is also getting ready to release a children's book that she's been working on for a while. The award-winning meteorologist...
Celebrities|ETOnline.com
Val Kilmer's Children Jack and Mercedes Give Update on Actor's Health (Exclusive)
Val Kilmer's children are opening up about their father's legacy. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the siblings at the premiere of the actor's highly anticipated documentary, Val, on Tuesday, and they spoke about how their father is doing and why he didn't attend the premiere. Kilmer has been battling throat...
Music|Posted byLos Angeles Times
‘DaBaby will no longer be performing’: Rapper’s list of canceled festival gigs grows
DaBaby’s last music festival appearance could possibly be his last ever after the scorned rapper unleashed a homophobic diatribe on the crowd at Miami’s Rolling Loud in late July. In the aftermath of his widely condemned remarks about gay people and HIV/AIDS, the “Rockstar” hitmaker has been hemorrhaging gigs at...
Celebrities|Posted byOutsider.com
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Drops New Beach Pic Following Recent Pregnancy Announcement
Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham just posted an awesome new beach picture following her recent pregnancy announcement. The actress played Special Agent Ellie Bishop on NCIS before leaving last year, shocking fans. To this date, Wickersham has not announced any particular reason why she left the hit drama. But now, she’s growing her family and exploring a new future.
TV & Videos|Posted byOutsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s Who the Other Two Permanent Host Contenders Are
News broke earlier this week that executive producer Mike Richards was the “frontrunner” for the permanent “Jeopardy!” host position. But Sony Pictures Television continues to negotiate and consider other guest hosts. According to Variety, the two other “standouts” are none other than Mayim Bialik and Buzzy Cohen. Bialik is a...
Music|Billboard
Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch
Billie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.
Music|thesource.com
Fans React to Summer Walker Previewing Upcoming New Music
Summer Walker took to Instagram to give fans a preview of what’s to come. “Comment 💔 if you ready to smoke cry & sing lol,” she captioned the video. The song is presumed to be featured on the singer’s upcoming album which has been teased relentlessly for months with studio photo ops.
Festival|Billboard
How to Stream Lollapalooza 2021 Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Lollapalooza is officially heading back (in person!) to Chicago's Grant Park this weekend, with Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator headlining the 2021 event held July 29 to Aug. 1.
TV & Videos|themusicuniverse.com
Reba recovers from COVID after being fully vaccinated
Reba McEntire has fully recovered from COVID after contracting it while being fully vaccinated. The multi-faceted country superstar shared the news during an at home TikTok livestream (after going viral on the platform when her 2001 hit “I’m A Survivor” became a trend) earlier this week while providing words of encouragement.
Celebrities|Hello Magazine
Ginger Zee shares tragic story - with a warning
Ginger Zee takes her job as the chief meteorologist for Good Morning America very seriously, often going to great lengths to fearlessly report on the changing Earth. On Thursday, the journalist shared another important safety lesson with her fans and followers by showing how it could affect someone with an example that hit close to home.
Music|Posted byDaily Mail
Tony Bennett, 95, and his wife Susan Crow, 54, step out after his 'emotional' show with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in NYC
Tony Bennett stepped out with his wife, Susan Crow, after an 'emotional' performance with Lady Gaga to celebrate his 95th birthday. The legendary musician was spotted on a stroll with his wife in New York City ahead of the second night of performances at Radio City Music Hall. Bennett, who...
Celebrities|1051thebounce.com
Quavo Says He Pays His Assistant $5K A Day
Quavo, 1/3 of Grammy-nominated rap group, The Migos, shared that he pays his assistant $5,000 a day. The Huncho posted a quick pic of him and his assistant, seen holding his umbrella with the caption, “5k a Day My Asst. A Millionaire!”. Joshua Washington, Quavo’s assistant, posted a video with...
Celebrities|Soap Opera Digest
Quick Take With Roger Howarth
Now it can be told: Austin is related to the Quartermaines! Are you pleased about this? “Oh, 100 percent. He’s looking for a place in the world and acceptance from a family. That’s something that I think everyone can relate to. He wants to know where he fits in. He has always felt marginalized and the dialogue was, ‘I always wanted to know what it was like to grow up in a home like this.’ I don’t know how they’re going to edit it, but I will say that when we shot it, it was one of my favorite moments as an actor, ever.” Can you articulate why? “Because it’s incredibly human for a person to still be searching for meaning in their life; even if they are of a certain age or have accomplished certain things in their lives, they can still be looking for meaningful connection in their life.” You just had your first Austin scenes opposite Steve Burton (Steve). What does Austin make of him? “I think Austin is motivated to have a relationship with him and is trying to figure out whether or not that’s possible. But just by virtue of birthright, it’s already charged.” That seems pretty consistent across the board — he’s sizing up the Quartermaines, and they’re sizing up him. Is that fair to say? “100 percent. I think Leslie [Charleson, Monica] is trying to figure out what Monica’s take on this guy is and I think it’s interesting because it seems to shift from show to show and from scene to scene, which is good. The show is smart.”
Music|Posted byiHeartRadio
Lizzo Teases New Era By Announcing Comeback Single 'Rumors'
The pop star is dripping gold in a promo photo for her new track.
Comments / 0