Financial Reports

BlueLinx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $11.61. The building products distributor posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period. BlueLinx shares have increased 51% since the...

