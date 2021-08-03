Wednesday Night at the Races begins this week at Duluth East

Wednesday Night at the Races will debut this week at Duluth East High School starting at 6 p.m. The event, put on by Grandma's Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation, is free and open to children ages 14 and under and includes opportunities for adaptive and wheelchair athletes. Participants, based on age, can run either a 1/8-mile, 1/4-mile or 1/2-mile course. Every child receives a ribbon after finishing and is entered into a weekly prize drawing.