With reference to the AP article in the Dispatch July 27, “Democrats push for mining industry changes,” I have 62 years’ experience on that sole topic and as victim. The changes the article alludes to already have been underhandedly and furtively made. I have had a keen, very concerned interest by way of our very valuable northern Arizona flagstone deposits/quarries where the U.S. Forest Service and Interior Department stripped from our former Coolidge M.D. Rawls family as victims in their silent war on the mining law. Mining law with the ownership being by the individual or company and not by the bureaucratic land agencies as it is now.