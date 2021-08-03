BYU-Idaho fall semester COVID-19 plan

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Brigham Young University Idaho has released its COVID-19 plans for the fall semester.

You can read the university's full statement below.

Again this fall, we face the challenge of a global pandemic. Unlike last year, though, we intend to provide many more face-to-face experiences. To make that possible, all of us need to embrace the following precautions: -Continue wearing masks in all campus buildings for at least the first two weeks of the semester (including Sundays), after which the policy will be reviewed. -Carefully consider vaccination against COVID-19, prior to the start of the semester. -Practice health hygiene precautions, including the frequent washing of hands and staying at home in the case of sickness, except to seek medical attention. -Regularly check your campus email and this webpage for up-to-date information and official notices on all university policies related to COVID-19. We appreciate everyone’s efforts to keep our campus community safe and healthy. We look forward to a productive semester.

Brigham Young University Provo announced Monday it will require students, faculty and staff to share their COVID-19 vaccination status. You can read more on that HERE.

