After starring in one of the biggest TV shows known to man, both in scope and in viewership, Game of Thrones vet Emilia Clarke is now set up to join yet another massive franchise as part of the MCU's increasing lineup of Disney+ TV series. Having joined Secret Invasion somewhat unofficially in the spring, Clarke hasn't been able to say much about her new Marvel role opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. And while she was finally able to say the name of her own series on The Tonight Show, it doesn't sound like HBO's spoiler security on Game of Thrones would have matched up with Marvel's secrecy standards.