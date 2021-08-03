Cancel
Panthers waive defensive back after hit that injured teammate in practice

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers cut defensive back J.T. Ibe after a collision injured teammate Keith Kirkwood at practice Tuesday morning. Kirkwood was trying to catch a pass from Sam Darnold when Ibe made contact with his head and neck area. Kirkwood was on the ground for several minutes before being carted off as a precaution. Head coach Matt Rhule said Kirkwood had movement in his arms and legs after the hit and he doesn't have any pain in his neck.

