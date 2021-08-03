Panthers waive defensive back after hit that injured teammate in practice

Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was at the center of a scary scene at practice on Tuesday when stayed down after taking a hit to the head during a drill. Kirkwood was attended to on the field, strapped to a backboard and loaded into an ambulance for further evaluation at a nearby hospital. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provided a positive update on his condition after practice, including the news that Kirkwood could move his legs, and another one came later in the day.