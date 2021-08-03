SPD seeks ID of man tied to wallet theft at Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who may be connected to a wallet theft at a Shreveport Walmart. According to the Shreveport Police Department, on June 22 officers responded to the Walmart in the 1600 block of E. Bert Kouns regarding a stolen wallet. During the investigation, detectives found a photo from the surveillance cameras showing a man they believe may have taken the wallet and then used it at another location in Shreveport.