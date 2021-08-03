Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blazers officially sign two-way deal with LSU forward Trendon Watford

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the 2021 NBA Draft a proposed two-way deal with the Trail Blazers was reported. Portland traded into the second round of Thursday night’s draft acquiring pick No. 43 from the New Orleans Pelicans to select Greg Brown. The Blazers also reportedly intended to sign a two-way contract with LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. And now, the Blazers have made that deal official.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Trendon Watford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Lsu#The Trail Blazers#The New Orleans Pelicans#Espn#Trendonw#Tigers#Sec Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAlakers365.com

Damian Lillard’s Savage 4-Word Message To Carmelo Anthony After Ditching Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is probably happy for Carmelo Anthony, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it seems he's not yet ready to show it. After confirming his one-year deal with the Lakers, Anthony took to Instagram to bid his farewell to the Blazers–the lone team that gave him a chance after he was out for more than one year and when his career appeared to be over.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants Draymond Green On The Portland Trail Blazers

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the game, and his passing skill is fairly good as well. While he does have his scoring woes, he has a reputation across the league as one of the best complementary players next when you have an offensive superstar such as Stephen Curry.
NBAYardbarker

Damian Lillard makes it clear he is not impressed with Blazers' offseason

Damian Lillard recently denied that he is planning to ask the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, but that does not mean he is pleased with the current state of the franchise. Lillard wants to contend for a championship. While speaking with reporters at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, the star point guard was asked about the role he has played in trying to recruit free agents to Portland. He said all he can do is “try to have conversations and convince guys to be a part of our team,” but that hasn’t worked this offseason.
NBABleacher Report

Report: Blazers' CJ McCollum to Replace Suns' Chris Paul as NBPA President

Chris Paul's time as president of the National Basketball Players Association has reportedly come to an end. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has been elected NBPA president. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams will be vice president. Earlier in...
NBAripcityproject.com

Portland Trail Blazers re-sign Norman Powell to $90 million deal

In a great piece of business, the Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed free agent guard Norman Powell to a five-year $90 million dollar deal. Around four hours after Free Agency began, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Powell was headed back to Portland. This was the first and...
NBAUSA Today

Cody Zeller leaves Hornets, signs one-year deal with Trail Blazers

After trading for Mason Plumlee on draft day as well as selecting Texas center Kai Jones with the No. 19 pick, it seemed inevitable that Cody Zeller had played his last game in a Hornets uniform. That came true on Monday as Zeller signed a one-year deal with the Portland...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy