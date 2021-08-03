Blazers officially sign two-way deal with LSU forward Trendon Watford
Following the 2021 NBA Draft a proposed two-way deal with the Trail Blazers was reported. Portland traded into the second round of Thursday night’s draft acquiring pick No. 43 from the New Orleans Pelicans to select Greg Brown. The Blazers also reportedly intended to sign a two-way contract with LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. And now, the Blazers have made that deal official.www.nbcsports.com
