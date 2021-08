Despite the club being close to finalising the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, if recent reports are anything to go by – Manchester City would still like to do a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, although reluctant to part ways with their star man, former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips expects Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City’s tug-o-war to go right down to the transfer window’s final day.