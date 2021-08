The Minnesota Vikings have released Jeff Gladney, a 2020 first-round draft pick, after the cornerback was indicted for felony assault in a domestic violence case in Texas. "Following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately," a Vikings team statement read. "As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment."