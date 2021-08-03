NBA free agency: Bulls land DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with Spurs for Thaddeus Young, picks, per report
The Chicago Bulls are serious about contending for the playoffs next year. After executing a sign-and-trade to acquire point guard Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans, and adding free agent Alex Caruso, the Bulls are signing DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $85 million deal through a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.www.cbssports.com
