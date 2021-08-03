NBA free agency: Bulls land DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with Spurs for Thaddeus Young, picks, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have been flirting with DeMar DeRozan for years now. They pursued him when he was a free agent in 2016, but at that point, Kobe Bryant had just retired and the team was not ready to compete, so he ultimately decided to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors. He was linked to the Lakers in trade rumors last offseason as well before they ultimately landed on Dennis Schroder, but afterward, he admitted that he was flattered by their interest.