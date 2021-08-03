David’s Evening Forecast - Great August weather tonight, heating up later this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Comfortable August weather across the area again today, with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s. Skies have been a little bluer with the wildfire smoke thinning just a bit. However, air quality remains in the yellow, or Moderate category, meaning those with health concerns should still exercise caution. Wildfire smoke may continue to impact the area throughout the week.www.wowt.com
Comments / 0