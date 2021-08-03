COVID-19 UPDATE: 1 Death in Kane; 2,682 New Cases Statewide; NYC Requires Proof of Vaccination; Louisiana Reinstates Mask Mandate
For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us. OVERVIEW: Louisiana Reinstates Mask Mandate; NYC Requires Proof of Vaccination; Florida Hospitalizations Hit Record For 3rd Straight Day. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated a mask mandate in response to a “dire” COVID-19 surge, The Advocate...kanecountyconnects.com
