UnpluggedView: Pretty and Witty and Bright

Any time I watch a flock of geese flying in formation it looks like they have that harmony down. It is an exhilarating experience for me. What magic! To experience a little harmony in your day can do wonders to help unwind and recuperate. In an orchestra, everyone has to be in harmony in order to produce a pleasant sound. It is only when all the players are in harmony that the audience will be able to experience the pleasure of listening. We feel in harmony making music with others and also alone, singing, dancing or watching a beautiful sunset. Taking a walk in nature gives us a feeling of harmony. The feeling of having a common focus can give us that feeling too, participating in a common goal.. seeing eye to eye. We need these feel-good moments. Humans don’t do so well when they argue and disagree for long periods of time. Even if we can only hold a thought of harmony for a short moment it is good medicine for the soul. Seeking harmony can affect our state of health, physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally in profound ways.