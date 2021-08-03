Cancel
POTUS

CDC Extends Trump-Era Public Health Order Allowing Border Officials To Expel Most Migrants

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
Kaylee Greenlee

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the Trump-era public health order allowing border officials to expel most migrants back to Mexico or Canada, the agency announced Monday.

The regulation, known as Title 42, temporarily prohibits noncitizens from entering the U.S. through Canada or Mexico regardless of their port of origin in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 into the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unaccompanied migrants minors were exempt from the order.

“CDC is continuing to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at the U.S. borders and ports of entry, looking at the risks of transmission and spread of COVID-19 in congregate settings, such as U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stations, as well as the threat from emerging variants and the availability of testing, vaccination, and other mitigation measures,” the agency said in a statement.

The restrictions will be re-evaluated every 60 days as the pandemic progresses and potential risks change, according to the CDC.

The public health order, Title 42, was implemented in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been used to rapidly expel more than 750,000 migrants since October 2020, according to CBP. Preliminary data suggests border officials encountered around 210,000 migrants at the southern border in July, up from nearly 190,000 in June, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

“The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a larger-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border,” CBP said in a statement.

Mexico reportedly stopped accepting migrant families from other countries transported hundreds of miles by U.S. officials to be expelled to Mexico under Title 42, My RGV reported Saturday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
#Cdc#Mexico#Border Crossing#U S Customs#Cdc#Trump#Cbp#The Associated Press
Health
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Public Health
Vaccines
Immigration
Axios

CDC extends policy allowing fast-track deportations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended a controversial Trump-era policy that expels migrants to prevent the spread of COVID. Why it matters: The Biden administration has faced backlash for retaining the Title 42 policy, which allows border officials to turn back migrant families to Mexico without the chance for asylum. The ACLU on Monday asked a court to end the administration's use of Title 42.
Public Health

CDC Extends Order at the Southern and Northern Land Borders

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an order under Sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act, and associated implementing regulations, that temporarily suspends the introduction of certain noncitizens based on the Director’s determination that introduction of such noncitizens, regardless of their country of origin, migrating through Canada and Mexico into the United States creates a serious danger of the introduction of COVID-19 into the United States, and the danger is so increased by the introduction of such noncitizens that a temporary suspension is necessary to protect the public health. Unaccompanied noncitizen children, already excepted under a July 16, 2021 order, remain excepted from the order’s coverage.
U.S. Politics

Biden administration will offer J&J vaccine to migrants in U.S. custody along border

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is preparing to begin offering coronavirus vaccines to migrants in U.S. custody along the Mexico border, where illegal crossings are at the highest levels in more than two decades and health officials are struggling with soaring numbers of infections, according to two Department of Homeland Security officials with knowledge of the plan.
POTUS
Reuters

Frustrated with Biden, pro-migrant groups ask court to block border expulsions

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pro-migrant groups frustrated with President Joe Biden's continued use of an "inhumane" Trump-era expulsion policy for migrant families will seek to block it in court, the groups said on Monday, deepening the president's challenges on the U.S.-Mexico border. The groups will restart litigation over Biden's...
Public Health

Report: Defense secretary plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops, according to a report from CBS News. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the U.S. could see more than two million cases over the next month, fueled by the Delta variant, which now accounts for 93% of all COVID-19 cases, according to CBS.
Immigration

Report: Border Officials Encountered 21-Year Record High Number of Migrants in July

Border officials encountered an estimated 210,000 migrants at the southern border in July, the highest monthly total since 2000, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Preliminary government data reportedly shows border officials encountered some 19,000 unaccompanied migrant minors, a record high from previous months including just over 18,800 in March, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy David Shahoulian said, the AP reported.
Immigration

UNICEF USA Statement on the Extension of the Title 42 Public Health Order

NEW YORK, NY (AUGUST 4, 2021) – Following Monday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the Title 42 public health order, UNICEF USA remains concerned about the safety and wellbeing of asylum-seeking children and families. This decision places grave dangers for children and families fleeing violence, poverty, food insecurity and climate-driven disasters, denying them access to asylum, protection and treatment needed to ensure their safety, dignity and well-being. Protecting children’s rights and access to asylum can and must be done while safeguarding U.S. public health and security.
Immigration
Daily Mail

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs executive order BANNING bussing of migrants away from border after crossings caused 'dramatic rise in COVID cases'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Wednesday banning the ground transportation of migrants who illegal crossed the southern border in order to slow the spread of coronavirus cases that are rising in his state. Citing the Biden administration's 'failure' to enforce the Title 42 order enabling border officials...
Indiana State

Indiana governor extends public health emergency order

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday extended his public health emergency order through the end of August as coronavirus cases in the state continue to increase. The emergency order, which was set to expire July 31, does not include a mask mandate or place limits on...
Congress & Courts

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Public Health
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

