Trucker Tools Partners with Anytrek to Expand In-Transit Visibility For Truckload Carriers, Drayage, Flatbed Operators

 2 days ago

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Trucker Tools is once again expanding the information available in its real-time visibility platform with the addition of location data from trailer- and chassis-mounted tracking devices manufactured by Anytrek, which provides GPS-tracking equipment and systems used by hundreds of trucking firms. The addition of...

ZIM Selects BookYourCargo to Manage Drayage Operations

BookYourCargo (BYC), a digital freight brokerage platform that aggregates shippers and truckers for seamless transportation of cargo, today announced ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), one of the top 20 container liner shipping companies in the world, has solicited the help of BYC to manage its drayage operations. Using BYC’s cloud-based, tech-enabled Digital Drayage Platform, ZIM gains real-time visibility and instant quote capability with guaranteed capacity through BYC’s trusted network of over 1,800 carriers.
McLanahan Offers Mineral Process Solutions at MINExpo

McLanahan Corp. is using MINExpo 2021 to focus on its complete range of solutions for the mining industry and to grow awareness of the complete range of end-to-end solutions that they provide to multiple industries. The booth will feature displays of their crushing, screening, scrubbing, tailings management, sampling and feeding...
PS Logistics adds to flatbed portfolio in deal for Texas carrier

The holding company of flatbed transportation and logistics provider PS Logistics announced it has purchased the transportation assets of Patriot Transit LLC and Patriot Logistics LLC. Patriot is a privately owned interstate trucking and logistics provider that specializes in flatbed shipping along the Gulf Coast and in the southwestern United...
Warehouse automation the next necessary frontier of logistics digitization

Due to strong consumer spending, the growth of ecommerce and other factors, transportation companies are incorporating more automation and tech into their operations to streamline administrative tasks and give more visibility to customers. The industry’s digital transformation is well underway. Based on a PitchBook report from 2020, venture capital investment in warehousing automation technology in particular saw a 57% increase from 2019 to 2020.
Viewpoint: Newer trucks help companies lower cost of onboarding drivers

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Heavy-duty fleet organizations continue to face major challenges in the retention and recruitment of drivers at a particularly perilous time, as truck drivers are needed more than ever to transport goods, food, medicine and vaccines across the country.
Next-generation rail and truck corridor to reshape freight movement

The trucking sector faces its share of headwinds but in the Western US, it has been particularly hard going of late. Imports from Asia into the ports along the West Coast have been booming and earlier this year caused a bottleneck at key ports. In February, the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which serve as gateways for goods from Asia, reported a 45% jump in the volume of containers handled. In March that figure stood at 80%. Much of this cargo will then make its way onto trucks for delivery across the country. Due to the port congestion these trucks face long waits in traffic—some may sit waiting for most of the day. That’s not good for business or air quality.
BlueGrace, Trucker Tools Spotlight Benefit Of FreighTech Partnerships

Implementing carrier-focused technology in a logistics company comes down to one deciding factor: How sticky is that product?. The stickiness of an application is determined by its ability to recruit, retain and engage a user, actions that are easier said than done as freight heavy hitters like UberFreight, Flock Freight, Convoy and Loadsmart enter the logistics industry as digital players on day one.
Broad supply chain issues behind international intermodal container delays: NS

The challenges in timely delivery of international intermodal containers are more about the wider congestion issues facing the supply chain and less about any capacity limitations on Norfolk Southern’s network, executives said during NS’ second-quarter 2021 earnings call on Wednesday. “It’s not an issue of capacity. It’s an issue of...
BlueGrace Logistics Expands Integration with Trucker Tools, Adds Time-Saving Book-It-Now® App

Leading 3PL builds on previous integration of Trucker Tools’ real-time visibility and predictive freight matching, launches automated one-click booking to further streamline transactions for owner-operators, small-fleet truckload community. RESTON, Va. and TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. BlueGrace Logistics and Trucker Tools announced today that BlueGrace has expanded its collaboration...
For-Hire Truckload Carrier Saves $30K a Month with Spireon’s Trailer Management Solution

Founded in 1990, Paper Transport, Inc. is a Wisconsin-based, for-hire truckload carrier that offers regional truckload, dedicated truckload, intermodal and logistic services. It has multiple park locations/terminals throughout the Midwestern and Southern United States. Today, Paper Transport employs over 850 professional Class A CDL Truck Drivers along with over 200...
Rail Roundup: Tech tools to locate railcars, forecast port volumes

Efforts to improve supply chain visibility are ongoing among freight transportation stakeholders. Here are two initiatives announced in July:. Nexxiot and TransRail Innovation Group to roll out railcar locator technology in North America. Zurich, Switzerland-based Nexxiot and Calgary, Alberta-based TransRail Innovation Group (TRIG) are scheduled to roll out to North...
Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network

Ryder System has expanded Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, the company continues to positions its customers closer to consumers to better provide shorter delivery times. As of July 19, the 75,000-square-foot hub in Milwaukee is operational and...
DHL to use large cargo drones for urgent deliveries

DRONAMICS, the world’s leading middle-mile cargo drone developer and operator, today unveiled a partnership agreement with the world’s number one logistics company, DHL. DHL will partner DRONAMICS to jointly develop solutions and offer same-day cargo drone deliveries to customers using DRONAMICS’ drone delivery network and Black Swan drones. Both companies are discussing mutual exclusivity for middle-mile drone deliveries in selected industries and markets. In addition, DRONAMICS’ goal to become carbon-negative by 2027 and direction to operate on sustainable biofuels in the future will play a part in helping DHL achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
Delta Aerospace is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem to expand its services into long-range drone delivery services

Kuala Lumpur: DELTA AEROSPACE SDN BHD is announcing its participation in the Drone Logistics Ecosystem (DLE) to address the evolving drone logistics market for urban, rural, regionally and at sea first “1000-miles”, mid and last-miles deliveries. The aim of DLE is to work on standardization of the drone delivery technologies by working on innovative solutions such as the delivery systems, vertiport universal charging stations, safety, and reliability etc.
Crowley, Stena RoRo to help Marad acquire Ready Reserve Fleet vessels

Crowley Maritime Corp.’s solutions business unit has been awarded a multi-year contract for Vessel Acquisition Management (VAM) by the U.S. Maritime Administration (Marad). Stena RoRo is included in Crowley’s project team, together with Serco and LCE (Life Cycle Engineering). The Ready Reserve Fleet currently consists of 41 vessels of which...

