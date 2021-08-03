Get Ready for Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 Happening This Weekend

The world recently had the opportunity to look further into the world of Marvel's Eddie Brock and his symbiote with the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and one cosplayer has decided to fuse the world of Venom with that of Dragon Ball by giving the Prince of the Saiyans a brand new addition to his repertoire. With Vegeta being at the top of the news thanks to his recent reveal of a new transformation that he learned while training beneath the god of destruction Beerus, it's no surprise to see anime fans taking the Saiyan Prince to new places.