Get Ready for Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 Happening This Weekend
Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 is taking place from August 5-7 and is free for anime fans to attend. All you have to do is go to the official site and register. During the virtual convention, fans will get to enjoy world premieres of titles like SAKUGAN, first looks at titles like Fena: Pirate Princess, enjoy panels with voice actors and other staff members for various anime like Black Clover, and so much more. Below you can find a list of what you can expect to enjoy this year and a trailer for the whole shebang.geektyrant.com
