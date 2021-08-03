Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Made Their Red Carpet Debut, And I’m Sweating

Taika Waititi wants you to be okay taking the hard way. Breaking into Hollywood can seem like an endless journey of letdowns and frustrations, but what if I told you that was the truth for almost everyone? Even people like Taika Waititi. Yes, the Oscar-winning screenwriter has seen struggles in his career. But he was able to surmount them and now has a pretty good gig directing movies for Marvel, TV for FX, and chasing his own ideas all over Hollywood.