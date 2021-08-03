Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Made Their Red Carpet Debut, And I’m Sweating

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, 911? I need to report a flaming hot new relationship. At the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad on August 2, filmmaker Taika Waititi and musician Rita Ora sizzled on the red carpet as they stepped out for the first time as a couple. Waititi — who plays a minor supporting role in the DC Films production — made his official red carpet debut with Ora after months of keeping fans guessing with cheeky social media posts and several reported public sightings. Relationship rumors first began to fly when, in April 2021, Ora Instagrammed a carousel of photos that included a suspiciously blurry snap of the two of them locked in a cozy embrace.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Rita Ora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Sweating#The Suicide Squad#The Daily Mail Of Waititi#The Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Julia Roberts' daughter makes red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival

Julia Roberts has been at the forefront of Hollywood for more than three decades, journeying her way into audience's hearts with beloved roles in Erin Brockovich, Pretty Woman and Notting Hill. Though Roberts has been a key player in Hollywood, away from the limelight she lives a more quiet, private...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”] Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one (in this case, Disney and Marvel) you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his DCEU film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small...
CelebritiesNo Film School

10 Screenwriting Tips from Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi wants you to be okay taking the hard way. Breaking into Hollywood can seem like an endless journey of letdowns and frustrations, but what if I told you that was the truth for almost everyone? Even people like Taika Waititi. Yes, the Oscar-winning screenwriter has seen struggles in his career. But he was able to surmount them and now has a pretty good gig directing movies for Marvel, TV for FX, and chasing his own ideas all over Hollywood.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

Taika Waititi's 'Flash Gordon' project goes from animated to live-action

Taika Waititi is bringing Flash Gordon back to the big screen. The Jojo Rabbit Oscar winner, who is currently working on Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently had a change of heart while working on an animated version of the Flash Gordon property, according to producer Jon Davis. “It was a...
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Taika Waititi is ready to 'twist and f--- up' expectations with groundbreaking Reservation Dogs

"I'm so sick of famous people." With that declaration, Thor: Ragnarok director and Oscar winner Taika Waititi, explains why he was excited to cast unknowns as the leads of his new comedy series Reservation Dogs. Set in co-creator Sterlin Harjo's home state of Oklahoma, this groundbreaking comedy (every writer, director, and main actor is Indigenous) follows four teenagers (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) as they pivot from committing crime, which will finance their escape to California, to fighting it.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Full-Length Trailer and August 9 Release

Though recently stepping away from behind-the-scenes production on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, due to his increasingly busy schedule, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) will remain on the network with Reservation Dogs, which saw its first full-length trailer last week. Reservoir Dogs was co-created by Waititi and Sterlin Harjo (Mekko, Barking Water) and received an official series order in December.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Taika Waititi's Flash Gordon Movie Is Still Happening, But With One Big Change

Taika Waititi has wanted to make a Flash Gordon movie for several years now. Pre COVID-19, the Thor: Love and Thunder director had envisioned bringing the space explorer to life via an animated film. Fast forward to 2021, however, and Waititi is dancing to a slightly different tune. Don’t worry, Flash fans: he still wants the movie to happen. It’s just going to look a little different from what you were expecting.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's relationship timeline

There's a cool new couple on the block: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Take a look at their relationship timeline, including everything from *that* three-way kiss to the first time they went red carpet official. Fans assume the pair met while Taika was in Sydney filming Marvel’s Thor: Love and...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Margot Robbie Is Back Red-Carpet Risk Taking In Chanel

When you’re a Chanel ambassador, there’s never a shortage of outfit options. But Margot Robbie, who became a face of the brand’s fragrance division in 2019, never goes down the classic French style route. The perfect poster girl for Virginie Viard’s youth-centric vision, Robbie is a risk taker when it comes to red-carpet style. Her latest look shows her back in her stride after 18 months of on again/off again Hollywood events.
CelebritiesPage Six

Lena Dunham and boyfriend Luis Felber make red carpet debut

Lena Dunham and her boyfriend, Luis Felber, made their red carpet debut as a couple Sunday. The “Girls” creator, 35, and Felber, who professionally goes by the name Attawalpa, looked cozy as they posed for photos at the Sundance Film Festival’s “Zola” screening in London. At one point, the musician,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Following Their Red Carpet Return

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stepped out for the New York City premiere of Reynolds' new movie Free Guy on Tuesday night, and both actors documented the celebration on their social media accounts. Reynolds also used the opportunity to troll his wife, which his fans always appreciate. The Canadian star...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday Made Their Red Carpet Debut, and It Was a Slam Dunk

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday made their marriage red carpet official! On Monday night, the pair — who tied the knot in June 2020 — made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The star-studded event brought out a ton of celebrities, including Zendaya, LeBron James, G-Eazy, John Legend, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Leni Klum Makes Her Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom, Heidi

Not many can say they closed out 2020 on a high note, but for Leni Klum, this past December brought something she’d anticipated for years: her modeling debut. Seven months after appearing on the cover of German Vogue, the 17-year-old has again marked a milestone alongside her mom, the supermodel Heidi Klum. “This is my first red carpet,” Leni shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, wearing a white bathrobe while prepping for a UNICEF benefit at a 14th-century former monastery on the island of Capri, Italy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy