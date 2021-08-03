Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Made Their Red Carpet Debut, And I’m Sweating
Hello, 911? I need to report a flaming hot new relationship. At the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad on August 2, filmmaker Taika Waititi and musician Rita Ora sizzled on the red carpet as they stepped out for the first time as a couple. Waititi — who plays a minor supporting role in the DC Films production — made his official red carpet debut with Ora after months of keeping fans guessing with cheeky social media posts and several reported public sightings. Relationship rumors first began to fly when, in April 2021, Ora Instagrammed a carousel of photos that included a suspiciously blurry snap of the two of them locked in a cozy embrace.www.elitedaily.com
