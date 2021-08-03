Cancel
Brockton, MA

Contagious Delta Variant Convinces Some Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BROCKTON (CBS) – As students prepare to return to the classroom this fall, the contagious Delta variant has convinced some parents in Brockton to get their children vaccinated.

“It’s so important when they are going in-person to be safe,” said Sahar Arrat of Brockton. “Our kids – we can’t prevent them to be so close. They’re kids!”

The Arrat family was among the dozens that showed up to Brockton High School for their vaccine clinic available to students, parents and teachers ahead of the new school year.

The uncomfortable prick of the Pfizer vaccine was worth it for Arrat’s son.

“The virus has been spreading a lot lately and we have to make sure we’re safe and vaccinated,” he said.

Centers for Disease Control data shows that in Massachusetts, just under 60% of students ages 12-15 have gotten a dose.

Even fewer people have gotten vaccinated in Fitchburg. That’s why empty vaccine clinics like the one at South Street Elementary are troubling to see for their public schools superintendent Bob Jokela.

“It’s concerning for the whole community,” said Jokela. “We plan to provide additional clinics before school starts to increase our vaccination numbers.”

The rise in COVID-19 cases is worrisome for educations as well. The Massachusetts Teachers Association is urging the governor to implement a mask mandate for grades K-12 this fall regardless of vaccination status.

“My opinion is that they should wear masks,” Arrat said.

Her son disagrees, telling WBZ-TV that if the vaccine is the best defense against the virus – it should be enough.

“My opinion, we should take off the masks for a few months,” he said.

