Here’s The 1 Thing To Watch Out For If You Love Sleeping With A Humidifier

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hate the feeling of waking up absolutely parched, especially on mornings when my lips are particularly dry and cracked. Many of my friends prevent this by sleeping with an air humidifier on in their room. But as a person who has a very low tolerance for outdoor humidity and a very high fear of mold, I couldn’t help but be a bit skeptical about their suggestion to get one for myself — at least until I found out whether it’s safe to sleep with a humidifier at night.

www.elitedaily.com

