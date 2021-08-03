Special Weather Statement issued for Monongalia by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monongalia; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HAIL WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Morgantown, moving north at 15 mph. Hail up to the size of nickels is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Morgantown... Westover Star City... Granville Brookhaven... Osage Cheat Lake This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 79 in West Virginia between mile markers 147 and 156.alerts.weather.gov
