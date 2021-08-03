Cancel
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for St. Charles by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Edgard, Garyville, Wallace, Killona and Montz. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glacier County in north central Montana * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles northeast of North Browning, or 23 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Glacier County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Glacier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Glacier and northwestern Toole Counties through 930 PM MDT At 847 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Sunburst, or 20 miles northeast of Cut Bank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sunburst and Sweet Grass. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 385 and 397. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.9 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Homes are surrounded on River Run Road in Suwannee County. Structures flood along Santa Fe Road west of Idaho Parkway in Columbia County.
Dimmit County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dimmit, Maverick, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dimmit; Maverick; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Dimmit County in south central Texas Southeastern Maverick County in south central Texas Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 935 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, El Indio, Batesville, Carrizo Hill, Winter Haven, Chula Vista-River Spur, Las Colonias, Brundage and Loma Vista.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cuyama Valley HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Temperatures are expected to subside below advisory levels.
Hillsborough County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused water levels to rise on some of the local rivers. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to remain in flood for the next several days. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301. * Until Friday evening. * At 10:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 11.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, The river overflows its banks. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 08/20/2004. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Little Manatee River Wimauma at US 301 11.0 10.3 Thu 10 am 11.2 10.3 8.4 6.8 5.8
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Hamilton County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At White Springs affecting Hamilton, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EDT. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs. * From late Friday night until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 54.1 feet. * Flood stage is 60.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 64.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, Water comes over the bank at Suwannee Springs Park and begins to flood low lying areas of the park in Suwannee County. In Hamilton County, portions of SW 79th Terrace begin to flood. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Suwannee County, the entrance to the Suwannee Springs Park floods. Deese-Howard boat ramp is inacessible. * Impact...At 63.0 feet, In Hamilton County, much of SW 79th Terrace is flooded at this level. Access to homes in the area is restricted. * Impact...At 64.0 feet, Water begins to flood 91st Drive in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 65.0 feet, In Hamilton County, water begins to surround residences near SW 72nd Lane and Holton Creek. Structures not elevated are subject to flooding above this level. * Impact...At 66.0 feet, In Suwannee County, water begins to surround homes of 91st Drive.
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt, Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeWitt; Gonzales The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern DeWitt County in south central Texas Southwestern Gonzales County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1054 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gonzales, Smiley, Cheapside, Westhoff, Wrightsboro, Cost, Sample, Bebe, Monthalia, Oak Forest, Hamon, Leesville, Belmont, Gruenau and Concrete. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Dimmit County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dimmit, Maverick, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dimmit; Maverick; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Dimmit County in south central Texas Southeastern Maverick County in south central Texas Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 935 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, El Indio, Batesville, Carrizo Hill, Winter Haven, Chula Vista-River Spur, Las Colonias, Brundage and Loma Vista.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR COAMO, OROCOVIS AND VILLALBA The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Beadle County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 05:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn; Yankton AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THURSDAY MORNING The combination of clear skies, light winds, and recent rains have allowed for areas of fog to form across portions of the James River Valley in central South Dakota. Visibilities in the 1 to 3 mile range are possible, with the observation site at Mitchell recording visibilities between half a mile and down to a quarter mile at times. Proceed with caution during your morning commute. It is recommended that drivers slow down, use their low- beam headlights, and increase their following distance.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 15 to 25 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Baker County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baker, Inland Nassau, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baker; Inland Nassau; Suwannee FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Gilchrist, Inland Nassau, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Southern Columbia, Suwannee, Trout River, Union, Western Alachua, Western Clay and Western Duval. In southeast Georgia, Coastal Camden, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton. * Through this evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia with additional heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches forecast, which may lead to flooding. Isolated amounts of around 5 inches are possible.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676) and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677). * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 19 to 28 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Judith Basin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Judith Basin; Meagher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Meagher and southwestern Judith Basin Counties through 615 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Meagher and southwestern Judith Basin Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between mile markers 50 and 60. Highway 89 between mile markers 8 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tattnall County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tattnall, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tattnall; Toombs The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Ohoopee River near Reidsville. * Until Friday evening. * At 600 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.7 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, water enters the back yards of some homes in the Joy Bluff community.

