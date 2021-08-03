What happens if the Roe v. Wade case is overturned? Ask the lawyer

Q: The state of Mississippi has asked the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, about the right to an abortion. If that happens, then what?. A: In May, the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on a Mississippi law which bans abortions after 15 weeks. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court as part of the case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling relied on the right of privacy to allow a woman to have an abortion up through the point of viability. Quite a few states, however, have laws restricting abortions or prohibiting them outright; while each state can regulate abortions within its borders, the Roe v Wade case presents a basis upon which a challenge can be based, particularly if abortions are prohibited entirely. But if Roe v. Wade gets struck down, each state will revert to its own specific laws regarding abortion. Given the highly charged nature of the abortion debate, challenges will likely continue thereafter from one side or another.