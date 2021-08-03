Cancel
CDC extends federal eviction moratorium for 60 days -Schumer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a federal moratorium on evictions affecting 90 percent of the country for 60 days, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

“I applaud the CDC for imposing an eviction moratorium for the vast majority of the population,” the Democratic leader said in a statement. “For anyone to lose their home through no fault of their own is devastating, and it’s shameful that Republicans in Congress aren’t lifting a finger to help prevent it from happening.”

Related
HomelessCNET

Biden extends eviction ban. What renters need to know about new 60-day order from the CDC

Days after the federal block on evictions expired on July 31, President Joe Biden's administration issued a new order on Tuesday temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days. The new order is designed to "target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

AOC hits out at Biden over eviction moratorium as police ban her from lying down in overnight Capitol protest

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not taking the end of the eviction moratorium lying down, literally. The New York Democrat is one of many progressive House Democrats who is protesting the lapse in the eviction moratorium, alongside Reps Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones of New York, among others. Ms Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Capitol Police said she and others are not allowed to formally lie down, so they have to stay sitting up.“Yeah, I mean I have a little meditation cushion I’ve been sitting on and some of us are just cycling in and out, giving...
U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.
AdvocacyCNBC

CDC issues new eviction ban effective through Oct. 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction ban effective across most of the country until October. The former moratorium expired last month, even as some 11 million Americans continue to be behind on their rent and the delta variant surges. The Centers for Disease Control and...
Congress & CourtsThe Big Lead

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell Literally Raced to a Microphone

A rare interesting but not existentially threatening moment took place up on Capitol Hill today as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found themselves in a footrace to a microphone for their weekly press conferences. The Republican leader seemed to be striding to the lectern unremarkably when suddenly, the senator from New York out-flanked him. To the right no less. Strange times.
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC announces new 60-day eviction freeze for most US counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new 60-day eviction moratorium in counties where the transmission of COVID-19 is either “substantial” or “high.”. The order, issued by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, includes an initial expiration date of Oct. 3, but can be extended or rescinded based...
Politicsyieldpro.com

CDC issues new eviction ban extension

On August 3, the CDC issued a new extension to its moratorium on evictions. The latest extension is scheduled to run until October 3, 2021. While, the CDC had said that it expected that its previous extension of its eviction ban to be the last, it cited the rising number of COVID cases due to the spread of the Delta variant as justification for its new order.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”

