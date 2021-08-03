Cancel
Mighty mouth: Connecticut woman owns Guinness mark for biggest mouth

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
When Samantha Ramsdell was growing up, other kids made fun of her large mouth. Now, the Connecticut resident can have the last laugh -- and a world record to boot.

Ramsdell, 31, was certified on July 15 by Guinness World Records as having the world’s largest mouth gape for a female.

Her mouth is capable of holding a large order of fries from McDonald’s, USA Today reported. Ramsdell’s mouth gape measures 6.52 centimeters, or 2.56 inches, according to Guinness. It is also wide, measuring 4 inches across, Guinness said.

If Ramsdell had been a fish, there is no doubt of the species. Classmates teased her by calling her “big bass mouth,” according to People.

Ramsdell’s record was confirmed after adjudicator Spencer Cammarano and others visited her local dentist’s office in South Norwalk, People said. The length and width of her mouth were measured with digital calipers.

“I’ve turned one of my biggest flaws into my biggest assets (sic),” Ramsdell wrote on Instagram.

In case you were wondering, the world record for largest gape by a male belongs to Isaac Johnson, of Bloomington, Minnesota, Guinness said. Johnson had lost the title, but regained it in October 2020 with a measurement of 10.175 centimeters, or slightly more than 4 inches, according to Guinness.

Ramsdell became an internet sensation on TikTok, where she would stuff doughnuts or fit four single-stacked cheeseburgers into her mouth, People reported. And that large order of fries? No problem.

“Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it’s great because now it’s like one of the biggest, best things about me,” Ramsdell told Guinness.

Ramsdell told USA Today that “the children of TikTok” convinced her to seek the world record. She has more than 1.7 million followers on the social media platform.

“You know, getting a Guinness World Records title, it’s finally being almost able to show some of the bullies or people who doubted me or tormented me that, hey -- I have a big mouth, but at least I have the biggest one in the world!” Ramsdell told the newspaper.

Ramsdell said other people with large body parts should not be afraid to embrace it.

“It is the thing that makes you special and different from everyone else walking around,” she told USA Today.

