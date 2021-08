Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. If you’re a tech company, as Tesla says it is, the last thing you want to do is upset Google’s Director of Product Management. But that’s exactly what happened as he took to Twitter to claim that had been charged $14,186.25 after someone borrowing his car accidentally signed up for both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. While the amounts were refunded, being charged without any password or PIN verification shows how easily a large chunk can be spent almost instantly.