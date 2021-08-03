Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Two Brazilian sailors won gold at Tokyo 2020 and accidentally capsized their boat and broke their mast while celebrating

By Tyler Lauletta
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAzhw_0bGlsxAW00
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

  • Brazilian sailing duo Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze won gold at Tokyo 2020.
  • After winning, Grael and Kunze took their boat into shallow water to celebrate and capsized.
  • It's not the first time Grael and Kunze have capsized during a celebration at the Olympics.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Brazilian sailing duo Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze won gold at the Olympics on Tuesday, winning the women's skiff 49er FX competition.

Grael and Kunze were the reigning gold medal winners, having won previously at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

After the win, Grael and Kunze went to celebrate and wound up capsizing their boat in the process.

Judging by the photos, it appears as though the duo had sailed towards a group of supporters watching from the shore to celebrate their win, and that's where trouble struck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cP3su_0bGlsxAW00
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze.

Huang Zongzhi/Xinhua via Getty Images

"It's just good to be around friends," Grael said after the win and subsequent capsize. "It's always good to be around friends."

"And then we capsized the boat in a place where we didn't know if there were any rocks," Kunze joked. "It was a little bit shallow," Grael agreed.

"And we broke the mast, but it's okay," Kunze concluded. "It's a nice moment. It's going to stay in our mind forever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyShr_0bGlsxAW00
Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze.

OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

For Grael and Kunze, it's not the first time a trip to the Olympics has ended with a gold medal and a capsized boat.

At Rio 2016, the Brazilians were able to take home gold in the same event, defending the waters of their home country.

After that win, they also celebrated with a capsized boat and a smile .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwiZn_0bGlsxAW00
Brazil's Kahena Kunze and Martine Grael at Rio 2016.

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Congratulations to Grael and Kunze. May your boats continue to only capsize in celebration of victory.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Insider

Insider

110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsized#Channel Tv#Nauticalchannel#Xinhua#Brazilians#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB's youngest Olympian Sky Brown suffered heart and lung lacerations, a broken left arm and hand and memory loss after a head-first fall in training... but she was back skateboarding within two months

Sky Brown will complete a remarkable recovery from a fractured skull when the skateboarder competes as Team GB's youngest Olympian in Tokyo. The 13-year-old also suffered lacerations to her heart and lungs, and a broken left arm and hand when she fell head-first from a 4.5-metre ramp while training in May last year.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Dutch Airline KLM in Hot Water After Five Olympic Athletes On The Same Flight to Tokyo Test Positive for COVID-19

The hope of Olympic glory for five Dutch athletes has been dashed after they tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo, disqualifying them from taking part in the Olympic Games and sending them straight into isolation. But the matter of just where and when these five athletes were infected has left Dutch flag carrier KLM facing awkward questions and insisting it didn’t happen on one of its flights.
WorldPeople

Ugandan Weightlifter Found 100 Miles from Olympic Training Camp After He Went Missing in Japan

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing on Friday, after he did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, has been found in a town about 100 miles away from his training camp. Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was scheduled to fly home to Uganda last Tuesday, but he went missing from his hotel room in the Osaka prefecture of Japan on Friday, when he was scheduled for a daily COVID test. He left a note at the time, saying he wished to stay in Japan and work. Police had since been searching for him.

Comments / 3

Community Policy