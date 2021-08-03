Bentley U.S. Chief Says The Ultra-Luxe Brand Will Set A New Benchmark In Electrification

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Buying something online by mistake is increasingly hard to do. You can set up two-factor authorization, or generally have to put in some kind of password to approve purchases. But not for one Tesla owner, who took to Twitter to claim that he was $14,186.25 out of pocket. Why? Someone who borrowed his car accidentally signed up for both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. While the amounts were refunded, it shows how easily a large chunk can be spent accidentally in a Tesla.