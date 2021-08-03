Cancel
GC mass move-in next week

By Gil Pound
Union-Recorder
Union-Recorder
 4 days ago
Cat Crew volunteers move a mini-fridge into an on-campus residence hall during a previous year’s move-in day.

Georgia College will begin welcoming on-campus residents into their residence halls Wednesday, but the big operation is set for next week.

The nearly 500 female students participating in sorority recruitment are moving into their campus living arrangements this week as rush is set to begin. That number will more than triple Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Thursday, Aug. 12 from 8 to 11 a.m. with the college’s two mass move-in days. In all, the university says more than 2,100 students will be moving into on-campus housing. The 2021-22 academic year is set to begin Monday, Aug. 16.

“We’re very excited to have the students back on campus and that we’ll be able to deliver a full college experience,” said associate director of marketing and communications for GC housing Matthew Terry in a press release. “We’re looking forward to an exciting year for all of our students, staff and faculty. The beginning of a new school year is always filled with potential. We’re happy to turn the page from what was a very challenging year, last year, to a new year filled with hope and promise.”

The efficiency with which the massive move-in happens is a sight to behold. Cat Crew volunteers are the secret ingredient, providing much-needed help to the students and families throughout the process. Volunteers include current GC students, student-athletes, faculty and staff members.

“We have really good plans to go by,” Terry added. “We tell our parents: Don’t stress out. We’ll take care of all the worrying. Let us deal with the stuff we’re here to do, and you just come and enjoy the experience and time with your students.”

To make move-in flow smoother, Greene Street where the on-campus residence halls are located will become one-way to those offloading luggage and dorm items Aug. 11-12 during the stated move-in hours. Greene Street will only be accessible via Clarke Street as Columbia, Jackson and Tattnall streets will not be allowed to enter the temporary unloading zone.

Aug. 11-15 will be Georgia College’s official “Week of Welcome” that includes activities like a Barnes & Noble VIP party, welcome rally and a cookout for students. This year also marks the return of GC Gives Day, a special day set aside for first-year students to participate in community service projects on campus and throughout the community.

More information on the upcoming move-in for incoming students can be found online at gcsu.edu/housing. GC is still looking for additional Cat Crew volunteers, and those interested can also find information online at gcsu.edu/housing/cat-crew.

Union-Recorder

Union-Recorder

Milledgeville, GA
