She didn't get a medal, but she's well on her way. To be an Olympic runner, you've got to be fast. Like against-all-odds fast. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands showed spectators at home exactly what it takes after she pulled off an epic comeback during a qualifying race over the weekend. She may not have earned a medal for it, but she did beat 11 of the world's fastest runners after falling behind—literally—and that alone is arguably more impressive than gold.