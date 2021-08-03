Cancel
NFL

49ers GM John Lynch: Trey Lance looks ‘tremendous’ but Jimmy Garoppolo playing his best football

By David Bonilla
 2 days ago
1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined Adam Schefter's podcast this week to discuss his well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Of course, a whole interview couldn't go by without Schefter asking Lynch about his team's current quarterback situation.

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

