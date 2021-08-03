Beat the Stink: 4 Reasons Your Kitchen Sink Smells Awful-and How To Fix It

Your bathroom countertops can collect a ton of grime throughout the day. Dust, germs, hard water spots, toothpaste or makeup spills, soapy residue, and more build up on the surface as you carry out your daily routines, and the longer you wait to wipe down your countertops, the harder they are to clean. This is especially true because the humid environment of the bathroom creates prime conditions for mold or mildew growth, which can pose health risks and prove difficult to clean. To keep your bathroom countertops pristine and germ-free, incorporate a few daily cleaning habits into your routine, and plan for a deeper cleaning about once a week. Check out our tips below to learn how to clean bathroom countertops so you can start your day with a sparkling space.