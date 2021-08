CINCINNATI, OH — A Michigan man’s federal conviction for marijuana-related charges was affirmed last week by the U.S. Court of Appeals. Danny Trevino, 49, of Lansing, is serving 15 years and eight months in prison after he was found guilty on five counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise, as well as multiple counts of manufacturing, distributing, possessing with intent to distribute and possessing an excess of 100 plants of marijuana.