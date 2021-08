It’s tax-free weekend. We know you’ll be too busy making your list and checking it twice to scroll through the fine print, so we’ve gathered the basic facts you should know about tax-free weekend in Texas. Plus, we’ve rounded up the local shopping centers where you’ll get the most bang for your buck and for your time. Scroll down for all the Dallas-Fort Worth shopping malls offering giveaways, a special event just for teachers, and more fun things to do (at the centers’ special events, exhibits and kid-friendly attractions) during your shopping breaks.