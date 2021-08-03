Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

President Biden Calls On New York Gov. Cuomo To Resign After Harassment Report

By Domenico Montanaro
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Tuesday after an explosive new report was released by the New York state attorney general's office on allegations of sexual harassment against the governor. "I think he should resign," Biden said of his fellow Democrat. He stopped short of...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cuomo
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Democrat#New Yorkers#House#Executive#Trooper#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
Public HealthPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

N.J. Governor Calls Out Anti-COVID Vaccine Protesters As 'Ultimate Knuckleheads'

Fed up with a group of demonstrators protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lashed out on Wednesday during a public bill signing. "These folks back there have lost their minds — you've lost your minds," Murphy said, calling out to the protesters. "You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life. People are losing their life and you have to know that. Look in the mirror."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

As Biden Aims To Pass 2 Big Bills, Things Are About To Get Really Complicated

In the days and weeks just ahead, the elected leaders of our federal government will perform a series of ritual dances that few Americans will understand. You may turn away with a dismissive gesture or a rolling of the eyes. But these seemingly arcane exercises will, in fact, represent — and may even resolve — real conflicts over national issues of enormous importance.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Dark Money' Is Funding The 2020 Election Challenge — And Could Challenge 2024

New Yorker journalist Jane Mayer says a well-funded national movement is "really going all in on this Trump lie" in an effort to change the way ballots are cast and counted. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. "The Big Money Behind The Big Lie" is the title of my guest Jane Mayer's new article in The New Yorker. The Big Lie is, of course, that Donald Trump really won the election. Mayer's article focuses on the money behind the efforts to restrict voting and challenge Joe Biden's victory. She focuses in part on the ballot audit in Maricopa County, Ariz., that's searching - in vain - for evidence that Biden's victory in Arizona was based on massive voter fraud. Mayer writes that although the audit may appear to be the product of local extremists, it's been fed by sophisticated, well-funded national organizations whose boards of directors include some of the country's wealthiest and highest-profile conservatives who are determined to win at all costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy