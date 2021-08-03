Sports Science Is Changing How Female Olympians Train. It Could Help You, Too

To win swimming gold in Tokyo, swimmers not only have to generate incredible power with their arms and legs to propel themselves through the water; they also have to overcome the relentless pull of the water’s drag while doing so. Without being able to don special low-drag suits or use technologies to help them fly over the water, how can swimmers make the effect of the water’s drag as small as possible? The best athletes in this year’s Olympics will do it by swimming under, rather than on top of, the water – at least as far as the rules allow. ...