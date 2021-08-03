Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sports Science Is Changing How Female Olympians Train. It Could Help You, Too

By Maggie Mertens
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Until a few years ago, elite Colorado track and field athlete Annie Kunz used to feel fatigued — even during her warmups. And then there was the constant hunger: Sometimes her stomach would growl in the middle of practice. She felt like she was always thinking about food, always restricting what she ate, avoiding whole categories — such as carbohydrates — completely, because she thought they were unhealthy. Add to that awful, debilitating cramps when she got her period. Kunz, who is representing the U.S. Olympic team in the women's heptathlon this week in Tokyo, just didn't feel like she was performing at her best much of the time.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Kunz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Science#Olympians#Exercise#U S Olympic#Red S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

11 Best Breakfasts Olympic Athletes Eat to Stay Fit

Professional athletes are known to consume thousands of calories in order to fuel their workouts, especially leading up to a major competition like the Olympics. While many events are endurance-based, pretty much all sports require enough fuel for intensity, even if it's only for short bouts. Like most physically active individuals, a majority of Olympians eat a pretty healthy diet, but of course, not all of them fall under this training method. Swimmer Michael Phelps made headlines in 2008 when it was reported he relied on a 12,000 calorie diet of chocolate chip pancakes, French toast, and egg sandwiches to start his day.
SoccerRunnersWorld

How Olympians Change Their Diets In The Weeks Leading Up To The Games

With the 2021 summer games in Tokyo quickly (and finally!) approaching, we had to find out how the Team USA athletes achieve their near-superhuman status. We got a bunch of top-notch competitors to share how they stay hydrated, their go-to pre- and post-workout fuel and what they're doing to bring home the gold for the U.S.A. See how their answers differed from Pyeongchang competitors' (slides 9 and onward) answers from interviews we did back in 2018.
Melbourne, FLPosted by
TheConversationAU

The science of underwater swimming: how staying submerged gives Olympians the winning edge

To win swimming gold in Tokyo, swimmers not only have to generate incredible power with their arms and legs to propel themselves through the water; they also have to overcome the relentless pull of the water’s drag while doing so. Without being able to don special low-drag suits or use technologies to help them fly over the water, how can swimmers make the effect of the water’s drag as small as possible? The best athletes in this year’s Olympics will do it by swimming under, rather than on top of, the water – at least as far as the rules allow. ...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Olympians Help Boost Interest In Their Sports At Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Tokyo Summer Olympics feature three big name Minnesota athletes: Suni Lee from St. Paul, Grace McCallum from Isanti, and Regan Smith from Lakeville. Suni and Regan became the first Minnesota athletes to win three medals in a single Olympics. Regan’s events wrapped up Saturday night, and her dad Paul is now finally able to take a breath. “It’s been amazing. It’s been very stressful to be perfectly honest, not being able to be there was frustrating,” Smith said. At the end of the day though, he says it was a thrill to watch her in her...
Mental HealthTimes News

‘OK not to be OK:’ Mental health takes top role at Olympics

TOKYO - For decades, they were told to shake it off or toughen up - to set aside the doubt, or the demons, and focus on the task at hand: winning. Dominating. Getting it done. For years, Simone Biles was one of the very best at that. Suddenly - to some, shockingly - she decided she wasn’t in the right head space.
Societyyr.media

Queer Athletes Carve Out Space at Olympics

Queer and trans athletes are winning big at the Tokyo Olympics with more LGBTQ+ athletes competing at this year’s games than in any before. A record 168 openly gay competitors are in Tokyo this year, which is more than double the 2016 count, according to Outsports. The U.S. has the highest number of queer athletes with 30 competitors, followed by Canada with 16 and Britain with 15.
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Stanford physicians patch up athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Growing up in Oakland, California, Steve Isono, MD, clinical professor of orthopaedic surgery, played basketball and baseball, competed in long jump and high jump, and excelled in gymnastics, earning all-state honors. Like most sporty kids, he dreamed of one day going to the Olympics: He achieved that goal — just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy